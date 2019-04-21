Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 18.86%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SIX opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

In related news, Director Usman Nabi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.77 per share, for a total transaction of $253,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at $381,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $741,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,937.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

