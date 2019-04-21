Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE SIX opened at $50.65 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.65. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $741,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,937.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $72,012.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,672,138.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Banced Corp raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.