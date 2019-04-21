Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of SBGI opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Vice Chairman David B. Amy sold 22,032 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $845,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Smith sold 143,002 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $5,517,017.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,659 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,855,000 after buying an additional 320,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,225,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,855,000 after buying an additional 320,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,718,000 after buying an additional 82,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,805,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

