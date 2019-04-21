Simmons First National (SFNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.84 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts expect Simmons First National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/simmons-first-national-sfnc-set-to-announce-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.