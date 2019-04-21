Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Laurentian increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.61.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.81. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$15.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.03.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$169.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.260279539106721 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 585.48%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

