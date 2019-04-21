Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Receives $60.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.75.

SFLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Shutterfly from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Shutterfly to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shutterfly in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

NASDAQ:SFLY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 489,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,608. Shutterfly has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by ($0.09). Shutterfly had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $949.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterfly will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shutterfly news, CFO Michael W. Pope sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $97,187.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,542.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Meek sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $38,072.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,657.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,881 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 1,095.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period.

About Shutterfly

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.