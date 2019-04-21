Show Market Cap Hits $0.00 (SHOW)

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Show token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, DigiFinex and OKEx. Show has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $203,901.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Show has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.43 or 0.11422923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000963 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00022639 BTC.

SHOW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Show’s official website is www.show.one . Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin

Show Token Trading

Show can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Show should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Show using one of the exchanges listed above.

