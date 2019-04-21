Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PZ Cussons (PZC)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PZC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Numis Securities lowered their target price on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

PZC opened at GBX 198.80 ($2.60) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.60 million and a P/E ratio of 17.91. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.20 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

