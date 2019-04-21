Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,504 shares of company stock worth $26,620,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

Shares of NKE opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $64.99 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

