Shift (SHIFT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,925.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Shift has a total market capitalization of $6.05 million and $39,925.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shift has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00008793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,042,199 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

