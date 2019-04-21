Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SHEN has been the subject of several other research reports. BWS Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

SHEN opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $161.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $457,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

