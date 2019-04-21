Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, VP John Patrick Mullen sold 22,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $1,069,572.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 11,846,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,248 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,070,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,518,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,951.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 701,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,517,000 after acquiring an additional 667,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,022,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,571,000 after acquiring an additional 335,307 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SERV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 668,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,178. Servicemaster Global has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

