Selway Asset Management Increases Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,502 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 2,104 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $536,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $2,839,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,250 shares in the company, valued at $56,903,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,684 shares of company stock worth $7,518,574. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $227.89 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

