Sciencast Management LP Takes $207,000 Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Ball by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ball by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 69,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $527,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 468,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,136,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 91,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $5,061,895.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,824,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,622. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

