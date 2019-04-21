Sciencast Management LP Sells 13,300 Shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 45.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Flex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 39,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Flex by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Flex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 349,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. Flex Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/sciencast-management-lp-sells-13300-shares-of-flex-ltd-flex.html.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.