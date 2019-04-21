Sciencast Management LP Purchases 23,421 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 163.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after buying an additional 2,571,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,738,000 after buying an additional 1,558,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after buying an additional 1,125,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,016,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,777,000 after purchasing an additional 260,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

