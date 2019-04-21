SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Insider Richard Keers Sells 24,181 Shares

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers sold 24,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($41.53), for a total value of £768,472.18 ($1,004,145.02).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 3,196 ($41.76) on Friday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88). The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 79 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,955 ($51.68) to GBX 3,615 ($47.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,637 ($34.46) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,277.20 ($42.82).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

