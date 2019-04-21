Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 37,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 645,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $2,040,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

