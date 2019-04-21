SAP (SAP) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. HSBC set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €110.35 ($128.31).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €100.48 ($116.84) on Wednesday. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €108.52 ($126.19). The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

