San Marco Resources (SMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 313500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.08.

San Marco Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMN)

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

