Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CFO Sells $378,840.00 in Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $378,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $404,460.00.

On Tuesday, February 19th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $444,640.00.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.69. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $80.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) CFO Sells $378,840.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/sailpoint-technologies-holdings-inc-sail-cfo-sells-378840-00-in-stock.html.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.