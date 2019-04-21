SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (SGPYY) & NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (NNCHY) Head-To-Head Survey

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAGE GRP PLC/GDR N/A N/A N/A NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAGE GRP PLC/GDR 1 3 0 0 1.75 NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAGE GRP PLC/GDR $2.15 billion 4.72 $342.95 million $1.50 24.95 NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR $1.75 billion 3.90 $244.28 million $1.63 28.04

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has higher revenue and earnings than NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR beats NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAGE GRP PLC/GDR

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities. The company serves customers ranging from start-ups to small and medium sized businesses, and mid-market companies. It operates in 23 countries across mainland Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The Sage Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

