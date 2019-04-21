Sabre Corp (SABR) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,366,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $570,560,000 after buying an additional 2,823,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $622,761,000 after buying an additional 3,669,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $622,761,000 after buying an additional 3,669,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,405,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,516,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $3,520,354.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,923,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,930. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $923.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.19 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

