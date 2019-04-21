Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.46 per share, with a total value of $503,500.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $166,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,753.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/ryman-hospitality-properties-inc-rhp-holdings-trimmed-by-raymond-james-trust-n-a.html.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.