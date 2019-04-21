Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,029,000 after buying an additional 113,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,029,000 after buying an additional 113,273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,811,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,116,000 after buying an additional 831,019 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 8,465.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,184,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RGLD shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.48. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.14.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

