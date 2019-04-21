Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASML (ASML)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ASML from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.80.

ASML stock opened at $205.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. ASML has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $2.3856 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,269,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,750,000 after buying an additional 572,053 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $427,419,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,798,000 after buying an additional 76,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 687,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000,000 after buying an additional 126,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,997,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

