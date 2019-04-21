Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 2,253 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,556 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,932,998.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $245.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $247.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $242.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

