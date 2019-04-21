Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,680 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in FedEx by 181.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 842.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 52.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,950 shares of company stock worth $35,170,622. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FedEx from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

FDX stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.94 and a twelve month high of $266.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

