RingCentral Inc (RNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. RingCentral posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet raised RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RingCentral from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on RingCentral from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $206,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sipes sold 7,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $758,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,572,925.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 513,774 shares of company stock valued at $53,638,015. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNG traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 797,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,637.50 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $63.95 and a 52-week high of $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

