Rimbit (RBT) Price Reaches $0.0006

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Rimbit has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $124,552.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000921 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums . The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com . Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

