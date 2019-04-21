RichCoin Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (RICHX)

RichCoin (CURRENCY:RICHX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One RichCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RichCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RichCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of RichCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00454934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.01080852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00198534 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001566 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About RichCoin

RichCoin’s total supply is 5,925,522 coins.

Buying and Selling RichCoin

RichCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RichCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

