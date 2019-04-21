Rhenium (XRH) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Rhenium (CURRENCY:XRH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Rhenium has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rhenium has a market capitalization of $10,580.00 and $0.00 worth of Rhenium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rhenium coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00071275 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00028011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005651 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Rhenium

Rhenium is a coin. Rhenium’s total supply is 33,461,278 coins. The official message board for Rhenium is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3379510.0 . Rhenium’s official Twitter account is @rheniumnetwork . Rhenium’s official website is rhenium.org

Rhenium Coin Trading

Rhenium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rhenium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rhenium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rhenium using one of the exchanges listed above.

