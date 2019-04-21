Rheinmetall AG (RHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €107.50 ($125.00).

RHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €101.85 ($118.43) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 1-year high of €117.85 ($137.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

