Reviewing Westbury Bancorp (WBBW) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.71 million 2.29 $4.20 million N/A N/A Atlantic Capital Bancshares $104.81 million 4.28 $28.53 million $1.08 16.78

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 16.09% N/A N/A Atlantic Capital Bancshares 23.56% 8.70% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats Westbury Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family loans, commercial business loans, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and automobile loans, as well as education loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services. It operates eight banking offices in Washington and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin; and loan production offices in Dane and Outagamie counties, Wisconsin. The company also operates nine ATMs at its branches and one other at a stand-alone location. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

