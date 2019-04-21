Reviewing Spindle (SPDL) and Sito Mobile (SITO)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spindle and Sito Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A Sito Mobile 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sito Mobile has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.86%. Given Sito Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sito Mobile is more favorable than Spindle.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and Sito Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A -3,950.53% Sito Mobile -42.94% -108.14% -66.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spindle and Sito Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Sito Mobile $39.75 million 1.12 -$17.07 million ($0.68) -2.57

Spindle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sito Mobile.

Risk & Volatility

Spindle has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sito Mobile has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Sito Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sito Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sito Mobile beats Spindle on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumer journey and presents strategic knowledge assets and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

