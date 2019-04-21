Reviewing Lime Energy (LIME) & Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

Lime Energy (OTCMKTS:LIME) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Concrete Pumping shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Lime Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lime Energy and Concrete Pumping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lime Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Concrete Pumping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Concrete Pumping has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.67%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Lime Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lime Energy and Concrete Pumping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lime Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Concrete Pumping $243.22 million 0.81 -$7.11 million $2.47 2.78

Lime Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Concrete Pumping.

Profitability

This table compares Lime Energy and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lime Energy N/A N/A N/A Concrete Pumping N/A -0.98% -0.18%

Risk & Volatility

Lime Energy has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concrete Pumping has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats Lime Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lime Energy Company Profile

Lime Energy Co. engages in the designing and implementing energy efficiency programs for utilities in the United States. It offers direct install energy efficiency solutions for small and mid-size commercial and industrial business programs to enhance energy efficiency, and reduce energy-related expenditures and the impact of energy use on the environment. The company's solutions comprise energy efficient lighting upgrades and energy efficient mechanical upgrades. It also provides utility program management and implementation services, which comprise program design, program administration, customer recruitment-marketing and sales, and auditing and implementation of energy efficiency projects. The company was formerly known as Electric City Corp. and changed its name to Lime Energy Co. in September 2006. Lime Energy Co. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom. Its customers include commercial, infrastructure, and residential construction markets. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

