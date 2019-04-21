Reviewing Azul (AZUL) & Mesa Air Group (MESA)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Azul and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azul 4.70% 14.15% 3.82% Mesa Air Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Azul and Mesa Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azul 0 2 2 0 2.50 Mesa Air Group 0 0 4 1 3.20

Azul currently has a consensus target price of $34.54, indicating a potential upside of 33.44%. Mesa Air Group has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 95.99%. Given Mesa Air Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than Azul.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Azul and Mesa Air Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azul $2.42 billion 3.44 $192.51 million $1.59 16.28 Mesa Air Group $681.59 million 0.30 $33.25 million $1.23 6.89

Azul has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Mesa Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Azul beats Mesa Air Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Azul Company Profile

Azul S.A. provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

