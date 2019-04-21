Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 54.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $212,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $870,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $275.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $285.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.93 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 14.64%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $1,894,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.38, for a total value of $470,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,617.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,447 shares of company stock worth $12,458,462 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

