Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,829,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,999,000 after buying an additional 220,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,134,000 after buying an additional 1,270,834 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,572,000 after buying an additional 136,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,084,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.49 million. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $231,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,538 shares in the company, valued at $331,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

