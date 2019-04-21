Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.47 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (ES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 28,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 11,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In related news, insider Sanford Cloud, Jr. sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $71,762.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock worth $7,727,360. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

