Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,426 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,198,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,744.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,402,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,121 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,069,000. Elliott Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,006,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,011,000 after purchasing an additional 606,553 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.17 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

