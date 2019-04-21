Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,898,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,992,000 after purchasing an additional 573,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,527,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,527,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,532,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,951,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

