Resources Connection (RECN) and Coupon Express (CPXP) Critical Survey

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) and Coupon Express (OTCMKTS:CPXP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Coupon Express does not pay a dividend. Resources Connection pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resources Connection has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Resources Connection and Coupon Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 Coupon Express 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resources Connection presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%.

Risk and Volatility

Resources Connection has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupon Express has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Coupon Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and Coupon Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 3.57% 11.85% 7.62% Coupon Express N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resources Connection and Coupon Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $654.13 million 0.78 $18.82 million $0.98 16.24 Coupon Express N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Coupon Express.

Summary

Resources Connection beats Coupon Express on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc. provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services. It also provides information management services comprising program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management. In addition, the company offers corporate advisory, strategic and crisis communications, and restructuring services; and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management services that include governance, assessments, auditing and automation of programs managing regulatory compliance, enterprise risk management, internal audits, operational risk management, and data security and privacy services. Further, it provides strategy development, procurement and supplier management, logistics and materials management, supply chain planning and forecasting, and unique device identification compliance; and change management, organization development and effectiveness, employment engagement, compensation and incentive plan strategies and design, and optimization of human resources technology and operations. Additionally, the company offers legal and regulatory supporting services for commercial transactions, global compliance initiatives, law department operations, and law department business strategy and analytics. It also provides policyIQ, a cloud-based GRC software application. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Coupon Express Company Profile

Coupon Express, Inc., a digital signage company, engages in the placement and management of coupon kiosks in the United States. It provides interactive customer communications systems and applications supporting targeted marketing programs with point-of-purchase services; and information for shoppers and distributors. The company offers in-store customized couponing in various languages for impact in regional independent retailers in the grocery and convenience store industries, enabling retailers to determine price-points for new products and mitigate losses from hard-to-sell items through its proprietary kiosks and services. Coupon Express, Inc., through a joint marketing agreement with Midax, Inc., provides transactions for issuing, redeeming, and reporting coupons, as well as creating loyalty programs and shopping list services. The company was formerly known as PSI Corporation and changed its name to Coupon Express, Inc. in October 2011. Coupon Express, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

