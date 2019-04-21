Repsol (REPYY) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. Repsol has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.