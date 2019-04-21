Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 267,182.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,007,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353,877 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $596,218,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14,018.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,041,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 569.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,159,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,482 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $187.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.3242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

