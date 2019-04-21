Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Re/Max worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Re/Max during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Re/Max stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $727.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Compass Point started coverage on Re/Max in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.
Re/Max Company Profile
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.
Featured Article: Buyback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX).
Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.