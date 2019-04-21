Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Re/Max worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Re/Max during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Re/Max stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $727.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Re/Max had a return on equity of 84.43% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Compass Point started coverage on Re/Max in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Re/Max and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

