RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $23.41 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $226.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RICK. ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

