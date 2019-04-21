Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 275 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total value of $999,057.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $417,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,528 shares of company stock worth $2,266,478 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IAC opened at $220.02 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $128.80 and a 12-month high of $224.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

