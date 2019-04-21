Raymond James (RJF) Shares Bought by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $62,711,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Raymond James by 2,964.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 685,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 663,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Raymond James by 1,105.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 319,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,779,000 after acquiring an additional 293,066 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $16,288,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Raymond James by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 561,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.55. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 12.79%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raymond James from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

