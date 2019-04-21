Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,240 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selz Capital LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 10,479,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 131,998 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.78 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

